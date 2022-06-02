1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

