$2.43 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.52. Masonite International reported earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. 135,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,361. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.
About Masonite International (Get Rating)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
