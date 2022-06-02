$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. TD SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,681,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,675. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

