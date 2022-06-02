$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.76. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Shares of CTAS traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.16. 32,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,189. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $345.33 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.59 and a 200-day moving average of $404.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

