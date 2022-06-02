2,100 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,393,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 36,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of HPE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,226. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

