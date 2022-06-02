$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to post $292.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

SMPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 570,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,230. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 354,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

