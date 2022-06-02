2Xideas AG Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.45. 19,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,877. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

