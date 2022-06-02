2Xideas AG Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

2Xideas AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 261.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.50. 18,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,165. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

