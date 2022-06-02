2Xideas AG Purchases 31,623 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

2Xideas AG raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.17% of Aspen Technology worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.30. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,474. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

