2Xideas AG Purchases 35,661 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in IPG Photonics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $104.27. 2,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,547. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.