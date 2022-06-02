$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.17 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,586,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.81. 882,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.