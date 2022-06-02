$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will announce $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.29. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.11. 17,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,860. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

