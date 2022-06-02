$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.19 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.58. 1,482,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

