$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

NYSE:IQV traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.