306 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.