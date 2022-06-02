3,063 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day moving average of $271.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

