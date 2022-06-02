$32.36 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will report $32.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.10 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $134.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $140.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.42 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

AERI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 650,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.