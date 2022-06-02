33,400 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 260,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

