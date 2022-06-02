39,329 Shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.43 and a beta of 0.86.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

