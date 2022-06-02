3G Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

3G Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 4.1% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DoorDash by 21.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. 149,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956,364. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
