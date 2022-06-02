43,250 Shares in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.