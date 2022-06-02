4,567 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19,466.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,212.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.43. 14,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

