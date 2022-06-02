$46.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $46.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. Airspan Networks reported sales of $42.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $202.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $259.20 million, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIMO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE MIMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

