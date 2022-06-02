4,863 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

NYSE HSY opened at $209.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.81. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

