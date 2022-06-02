4,914 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avista by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,277 shares of company stock worth $502,340. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

