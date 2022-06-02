50,000 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 43,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 62.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 17,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,546. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

