52,976 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,976 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,916 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HP by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 507,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of HP stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

