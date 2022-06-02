$53.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $53.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.25 million to $54.14 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $221.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $224.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $226.51 million, with estimates ranging from $221.19 million to $234.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock remained flat at $$12.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,536. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $788.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

