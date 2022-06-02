$557.86 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post $557.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $475.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Shares of EXP traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. 222,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

