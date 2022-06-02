$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will post $6.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $26.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.07 billion to $30.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock valued at $226,788,025. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,485. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.