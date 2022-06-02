626 Financial LLC Invests $539,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. 3,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.