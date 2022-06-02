626 Financial LLC Takes $457,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 18,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

