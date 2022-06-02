64,835 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 14.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,555. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.