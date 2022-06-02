683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000.

NASDAQ GMFIU remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

