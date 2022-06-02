683 Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAG. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter valued at $7,904,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter worth $6,916,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

