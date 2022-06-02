683 Capital Management LLC Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,786,575 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 0.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PG&E by 36.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in PG&E by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PG&E by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 175.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

