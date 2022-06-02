683 Capital Management LLC Has $25.99 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the period. uniQure accounts for about 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 2.71% of uniQure worth $25,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QURE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,828. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $658.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

