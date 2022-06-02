683 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Carvana makes up 5.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $139,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

