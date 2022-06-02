683 Capital Management LLC Takes $10.40 Million Position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ GTACU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.96.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.