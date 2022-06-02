$8.50 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.49 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.25 million to $48.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $127.15 million to $131.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 997,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,848. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

