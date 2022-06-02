81,450,954 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by Deer Management Co. LLC

Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,450,954 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,218,000. Rocket Lab USA makes up 25.7% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Rocket Lab USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000.
Shares of RKLB traded up 0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 5.10. The company had a trading volume of 192,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.27 and a 52-week high of 21.34.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
