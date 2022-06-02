81,450,954 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by Deer Management Co. LLC

Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,450,954 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,218,000. Rocket Lab USA makes up 25.7% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Rocket Lab USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of RKLB traded up 0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 5.10. The company had a trading volume of 192,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.27 and a 52-week high of 21.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

