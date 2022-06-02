84,152 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 94,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,280. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

