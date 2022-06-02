$9.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.80 and the lowest is $8.26. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $7.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $35.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.96 to $36.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $33.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.25 to $37.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.92. 164,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,654. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

