$9.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.80 and the lowest is $8.26. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $7.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $35.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.96 to $36.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $33.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.25 to $37.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period.
NYSE ABG traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.92. 164,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,654. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
