999,996 Shares in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 999,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 5.18% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,581,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APMI remained flat at $$9.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

