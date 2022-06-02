Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading Up 1.5%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €32.72 ($35.18) and last traded at €32.66 ($35.12). Approximately 361,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.18 ($34.60).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARL shares. Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($37.74) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

