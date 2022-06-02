Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

