Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.10% of Abiomed worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $9.63 on Thursday, hitting $264.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.72 and its 200-day moving average is $304.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.