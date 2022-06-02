ACENT (ACE) Hits One Day Volume of $563,926.00

ACENT (ACE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ACENT has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $563,926.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACENT has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

