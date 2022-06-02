Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.37

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

