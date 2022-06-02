Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.31 or 0.06038639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00211289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00660915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00616691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00072932 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

